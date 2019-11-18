The nightmare fuel of millions of kids is finally going away . . . and I think we’re all worse off for it.

Chuck E. Cheese is officially killing off its animatronic animal band. That’s right: Soon enough, you won’t be able to walk into a Chuck E. Cheese and see large, robotic animals sort-of lip syncing to different songs.

They started phasing out the band a few years ago as they redesigned about 80 of their locations . . . and now they’ve decided to get rid of the bands in the other 520 or so locations.

They’re going to be replacing the bands with a dance floor that lights up as kids move on it. And the locations will still have some poor employee dress up as Chuck E. Cheese to take pictures for birthday parties.

