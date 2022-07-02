City of Tomball Cancels Fireworks- Street Fest is Still On

July 1, 2022

TOMBALL, Texas—On Saturday, July 2, the City of Tomball announced the cancelation of the July 4th fireworks show in the light of Tomball’s current drought conditions. The City’s Street Fest is proceeding as scheduled on Monday, July 4 with gates opening at 6 p.m.

“Unfortunately, the lack of sufficient rain and the increasing levels of dry fuels in the area are posing a high risk for accidental fire, which could endanger our citizens and structures,” said Tomball Fire Chief Joe Sykora. “So I have made the difficult decision to cancel the fireworks this year.”

Business Highway 249 north of FM 2920 behind Kroger will shut down for the annual celebration as the street fills with live music, food vendors and a Kid’s Zone. Houston Press Music Award winner, and Super Bowl pre-game entertainers, “Mango Punch!” featuring Walter Suhr, will be the main entertainment. This high-energy party band will perform tunes from salsa to classic rock, country and more, starting at 6 p.m. A special tribute to veterans and active-duty military will be also held with a sing-along of traditional patriotic tunes honoring the USA led by local entertainer Valerie Hill.

For more information, visit the Tomball July 4th Celebration and Street Festival <https://www.facebook.com/events/755183742183713/?ref=newsfeed> page.