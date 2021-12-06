Cleveland Native Darryl Patterson aboard USS Tulsa

SINGAPORE STRAIT (Nov. 25, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Darryl Patterson, from Cleveland, Texas, stands security watch during sea and anchor aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16). Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)