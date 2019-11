View this post on Instagram

?We’re havin’ a baby!?I’d like to thank Jesus for the opportunity?My Wife is a CHAMPION on numerous levels??Chrissy, you’re so beautiful. I’m proud and obsessed with seeing you become a Mother. You have my love for eternity. God, we need You!??????? @oldsmokeysboots @people ??THANKYOU!! @iamevandavies ?