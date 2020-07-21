Conroe ISD Will Begin the School Year with Classes Online

Conroe ISD announced Monday afternoon that they have made the decision to begin the school year on August 12th with all students in remote online instruction only. Traditional in person instruction is scheduled to begin no earlier than September 8th. Students who selected remote online instruction will be able to continue to learn from home at that time. Families are still encouraged to make their instructional selection so campuses can continue working on scheduling and teacher assignments. Questions will be addressed during Conroe ISD’s next live update Thursday, July 23rd on the districts You Tube channel.