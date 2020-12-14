Conroe Native Helps Spread Holiday Joy

Conroe Native Helps Spread Holiday Joy

By Training Support Center Hampton Roads Public Affairs

If you are in the military, most likely you have deployed during the holidays far away from family and friends.

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Dori Wingate, a native of Conroe, Texas and Training Support Center Hampton Roads (TSCHR), Northwest Annex Student Management, Site Leading Petty Officer, knows this first hand.

Both Wingate and her husband are active duty with 32 years of combined naval service and they have both deployed during the holidays.

For Full Story: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2020/12/conroe-native-helps-spread-holiday-joy.html