Conroe Native Serves as a Member of U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service”

Conroe native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service”

For Full Story: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2021/10/conroe-native-serves-as-member-of-us.html

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerry Jimenez, Navy Office of Community Outreach

BANGOR, Wash. – A Conroe, Texas, native is serving aboard USS Nevada, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Shirer serves as a torpedoman and joined the Navy for career opportunities.

“I was inspired to join the Navy because I could create opportunities for myself post Navy to better my life and career,” said Shirer.

For full story, follow link above