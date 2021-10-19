Conroe native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service”
For Full Story: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2021/10/conroe-native-serves-as-member-of-us.html
By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerry Jimenez, Navy Office of Community Outreach
BANGOR, Wash. – A Conroe, Texas, native is serving aboard USS Nevada, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Shirer serves as a torpedoman and joined the Navy for career opportunities.
“I was inspired to join the Navy because I could create opportunities for myself post Navy to better my life and career,” said Shirer.
