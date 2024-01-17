Conroe native serves in the ship’s store aboard USS Ronald Reagan
YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2024) Retail Service Specialist Seaman Enrique Saldana, from Conroe, Texas, stores money in the ship’s store kiosk aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Heather McGee)