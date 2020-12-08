Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Conroe PD Hosting Zoom Webinar to Discuss Holiday Crime Prevention 

by | Dec 8, 2020 | Featured

Join Conroe PD for a Zoom Webinar meeting on Wednesday, December 9th at 6:30 PM to  discuss holiday crime prevention tips and a new tool available for neighborhoods and  businesses.

Representatives from Flock Safety and Ring will be available to share information about  their products that can assist law enforcement. Flock Safety’s license plate reading camera  system was created to reduce crime and integrate with our law enforcement to notify  officers if wanted vehicles enter our community. We will also be discussing the Neighbors  by Ring App that Conroe PD uses to help share alerts, comment on local issues, and allow  residents to share security footage for Police investigations.

A link will be shared on our Facebook and social media pages to help with the simple  registration. Please follow us @ConroePolice.

Sgt. Jeff Smith

Criminal Investigations Division

Conroe Police Department

jsmith@cityofconroe.org

2300 PLANTATION DR. | CONROE, TEXAS 77303 | T: 936.522.3200 | WWW.CITYOFCONROE.ORG