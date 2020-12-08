Conroe PD Hosting Zoom Webinar to Discuss Holiday Crime Prevention

Join Conroe PD for a Zoom Webinar meeting on Wednesday, December 9th at 6:30 PM to discuss holiday crime prevention tips and a new tool available for neighborhoods and businesses.

Representatives from Flock Safety and Ring will be available to share information about their products that can assist law enforcement. Flock Safety’s license plate reading camera system was created to reduce crime and integrate with our law enforcement to notify officers if wanted vehicles enter our community. We will also be discussing the Neighbors by Ring App that Conroe PD uses to help share alerts, comment on local issues, and allow residents to share security footage for Police investigations.

A link will be shared on our Facebook and social media pages to help with the simple registration. Please follow us @ConroePolice.

Sgt. Jeff Smith

Criminal Investigations Division

Conroe Police Department

jsmith@cityofconroe.org

