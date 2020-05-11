Cops Catch a Suspect When His Flatulence Gives Away His Hiding Spot

The cops in Nottinghamshire, England went to a house on Thursday night with an arrest warrant for a 35-year-old guy who’d missed a court appearance. But the guy took off running into the woods.

The cops chased him in, but they couldn’t find him . . . until they heard a noise from a bush.

And that noise was . . . the guy’s FLATULENCE.

The cops found him hiding in the bush and arrested him.

In the official police report, the cop who caught him says, quote, “I was almost out of wind running, but luckily the suspect still had some.”

(Source: Nottinghamshire Live)