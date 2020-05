Cops Catch Someone Who Wore a Watermelon on Their Head to Rob a Convenience Store

Two people robbed a Sheetz convenience store in Louisa, Virginia earlier this month, and they covered their faces with . . . hollowed-out WATERMELONS.

Seriously. You can see from the still shots of the surveillance video they’ve both got part of a large watermelon covering their heads, with eye holes cut out.

Last week, the cops managed to figure out who one of them was, and arrested them. They’re still trying to find the other one.

