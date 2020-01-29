Cops Have to Rescue a Car Thief Who Somehow Got Locked Inside the Car

This guy isn’t just lacking the skills to be a criminal . . . he seems to be lacking very basic life skills.

The cops in Birmingham, England got a call on Sunday night when someone saw a guy, quote, “acting suspiciously” inside a Ford Focus.

And when they got there, they found out what was wrong . . . the guy said he was TRAPPED inside the car.

It’s not clear HOW he was trapped inside the car . . . like, how do you get into a Ford Focus but not manage to get out of one? But the cops broke the window to rescue him.

Then they noticed the car had fake license plates and it had been reported stolen.

So the guy was arrested for car theft.

(The Independent)