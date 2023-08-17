Courtesy Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

SAN DIEGO – Cmdr. Lauren Johnson relieved Cmdr. Justin Bummara as commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) during a pier side change of command ceremony aboard Stockdale at Naval Base San Diego, Aug. 12.

As Stockdale’s commanding officer, Bummara guided the crew out of an emergent dry dock availability in Yokosuka, Japan, through a return to homeport transit from the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, into a Sustainment Phase in U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, and over the duration of a selected restricted availability (SRA) in San Diego, California during the maintenance phase.

“It has certainly been the privilege of a lifetime to have command of Stockdale and Team 007,” said Bummara. He and Johnson read their orders in keeping with naval heritage, and authority and responsibility of Stockdale was transferred after a short exchange of salutes.

Johnson addressed the crew for the first time as commanding officer, thanking those who contributed to shaping her as a Sailor and a leader throughout her career. She also gave credit to Stockdale’s namesake, quoting him on leadership and goodwill. “We have an unwavering commitment to helping one another and making Stockdale the smartest, toughest, most combat effective team on the waterfront,” said Johnson.