Dictionary.Com has added over 300 new words, including: “Welp,” “Thirst Trap,” and “JOMO”

Welp:“Interjection. An informal variant of well used to indicate disappointment, resignation, or acceptance at the beginning of an utterance.”
Thirst trap:“Slang. (On the internet) A social media post, especially a selfie or other photo, intended to elicit sexual attention, appreciation of one’s attractiveness, or other positive feedback (often used attributively).”
JOMO: “Joy of missing out: a feeling of contentment with one’s own pursuits and activities, without worrying over the possibility of missing out on what others may be doing.”
To see the full list visit https://www.dictionary.com/e/new-words-on-dictionary-2019/