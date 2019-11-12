Does Your Kid’s Role in a Nativity Play Predict Their Future Salary?

We have the results here of a ridiculous new study out of England that managed to make a connection between a kid’s role in their school or church’s NATIVITY PLAY to their future average salary.

I guess the theory is that kids who get the “better” roles go on to do better in their careers . . . although the results don’t totally line up with that idea. I mean, kids who play the OX make the most money. That’s not exactly like getting cast as Hamlet.

Anyway, here are the future salaries you can expect based on your kid’s role . . .

Ox, $55,000-a-year . . . Gabriel, $51,200 . . . Mary, $50,000 . . . Joseph, $48,700 . . . innkeeper, $47,400 . . . shepherd, $37,100 . . . wise man, $33,300 . . .

Angel, $32,200 . . . donkey, $32,200 . . . narrator, $30,700 . . . lamb, $25,600.

