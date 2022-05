Dolly Parton Elected into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton is one of six acts elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Hall announced the newest slate of inductees Wednesday morning. Parton initially tried to decline the nomination, but later said she would accept it “gracefully.” She joins Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurhythmics and Lionel Richie in the Class of 2022’s Performer category.