Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson and Sara Evans have joined forces on a new song, “PINK,” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month in support of Susan G. Komen.

The song was produced and co-written by Victoria Shaw – singer/songwriter/producer known for iconic hits like Garth Brooks “The River,” Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera’s “Nobody Wants to be Lonely,” among a multitude of others with recorded songs for artists such as Faith Hill, Billy Ray Cyrus, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, Trisha Yearwood, Olivia Newton-John, and many more. Additional writers are on the song are Erin Kinsey and Jodi Marr.

The official video was directed by Trey Fanjoy