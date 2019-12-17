Driver Used Too Much Air Freshener, Lit a Cigarette, and Blew Up His Car

It kind of defeats the purpose to spray air freshener in your car and THEN light a cigarette. And apparently it’s dangerous too . . .

A guy in England was stuck in traffic on Saturday when he decided to spray an excessive amount of air freshener in his car with the windows up.

Right after he finished spraying, he lit a cigarette. And since he didn’t let the car ventilate first . . . it caused a massive EXPLOSION that blew out all his windows, including his front and back windshields.

It also broke the windows of some nearby businesses. And the doors and trunk of his car were damaged too. In the photos, it basically looks totaled.

Luckily, he’s okay though. He somehow walked away with only minor injuries.

(Metro)