Dude, Where’s His Car?

A Drunk Person Forgot Where They Parked Their Car, and There’s a Reward

Does this person deserve some help for being responsible? And will Ashton Kutcher get involved?

Someone in Minnesota has been posting signs all over north Minneapolis after they got drunk . . . decided to ride home with a friend . . . and can’t remember where they parked their car.

The sign says, quote, “I may have saved your life or your child’s . . . but now I can’t find my car.” It’s a 2007 Toyota Camry.

All they know is that it’s on a residential street somewhere in the northern part of the county. Meaning the search area is about 600 square miles.

The internet is torn on whether to help them or not. On one hand, they decided to be responsible. But it sounds like they probably did SOME driving before they finally pulled over. And if their friend can’t remember anything either, how sober was THAT person?

The signs say to call “Luke or Melissa,” and there’s a reward for anyone who finds the car. It’s not clear how much they’re offering. (Reddit / NY Post)