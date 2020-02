Dunkaroos Cookies Are Coming Back This Summer

If something was popular in the ’90s, it’s pretty much guaranteed to get a reboot today. Here’s the latest . . .

DUNKAROOS cookies are coming back. They were discontinued in 2012, but General Mills decided to bring them back because, quote, “We wanted to help kids of the ’90s relive their childhood with this popular snack in all its dunking glory.”

They’ll hit stores this summer with one flavor: Vanilla cookies you dip into vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles. (Business Insider)