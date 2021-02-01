Dustin Diamond, best known as Screech from Saved by the Bell, Dead at 44

Dustin Diamond, aka Screech, from the hit series “Saved by the Bell” has died. Many news outlets are reporting that Diamond’s condition declined since being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer last week. Allegedly, Diamond was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him into hospice care. His girlfriend was with him at his time of death.
