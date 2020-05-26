Elvis Presley’s Rhinestone-Studded Jockstrap Is For Sale

This may not surprise you, but ELVIS PRESLEY had a rhinestone-studded JOCKSTRAP . . . with his initials on the band. And it’s FOR SALE.

It’s hitting the auction block courtesy of Paul Fraser Collectibles, and it’s expected to fetch $36,000.

The auction house says, quote, “[It’s] Extravagant. Absurd. Sexually potent. This rhinestone-studded jockstrap is pure Elvis Presley.

“I’m sure the new owner won’t be able to resist wearing it out on a Saturday night . . . the Elvis magic will work wonders, I’m certain. This is a rare opportunity to own an intimate piece of the King.”

