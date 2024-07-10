Entergy Updates

Entergy Texas storm crews made significant progress on Tuesday after heavy rain and strong winds from Hurricane Beryl caused widespread outages across the area. As of 7:30 p.m., approximately 189,000 customers are without power, down from a peak of more than 252,000 customers without power on Monday.

We will continue working around the clock and are on track to restore 50% of customers impacted by the end of day Wednesday. Estimated restoration dates by location are provided below. While many customers will be restored sooner, these dates describe when we expect to have most customers who can safely accept service to be restored