Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

First Case of Coronavirus presumptively confirmed in Montgomery County……

by | Mar 10, 2020 | Featured |

Montgomery County Public Health District, in conjunction with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, can confirm the county’s first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a patient being treated at a local hospital. The positive test has been submitted to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for final confirmation. The patient is a man in his 40s and is a resident of Montgomery County. MCPHD epidemiologists are investigating other details including travel history.

 

(See Full Story Here)

First Case of Coronavirus presumptively confirmed in Montgomery County