First Case of Coronavirus presumptively confirmed in Montgomery County……

Montgomery County Public Health District, in conjunction with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, can confirm the county’s first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a patient being treated at a local hospital. The positive test has been submitted to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for final confirmation. The patient is a man in his 40s and is a resident of Montgomery County. MCPHD epidemiologists are investigating other details including travel history. (See Full Story Here) First Case of Coronavirus presumptively confirmed in Montgomery County