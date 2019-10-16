Funny Farm Showbiz Nonsense

**The “CMT Artists of the Year” special at 8:00 p.m. on CMT. The performers include Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, and “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz. This year’s honorees are Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Ashley McBryde, and Reba McEntire.

**FELICITY HUFFMAN began serving her two-week prison sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal . . . which gets her out a few days before Halloween. She was also fined $30,000 and slapped with 250 hours of community service. (Full Story)

**A “Grease” spin-off series called “Rydell High” is coming to HBO Max. It’ll re-imagine the original movie and include some of the original characters. And yes, there will be big musical numbers. (Full Story)

**JENNIFER ANISTON joined Instagram in the most epic way she possibly could . . . with a full-on “Friends” reunion.

Courtney Cox welcomed her to Instagram by posting “Hi Jen! Welcome to the social media world…it sucks. You’re gonna love it! ??????”