Get Paid $2,000 to Watch Every Episode of Whatever Show You Want

CableTV.com is looking to hire FIVE people . . . who will watch EVERY episode of ANY show of their choosing, regardless of how long it’ll take, for $2,000. (That’s not bad . . . but keep in mind that’s before taxes.)

You’ll also get some additional perks, like a free year of your preferred streaming service, and a $100 gift card you can use to have food delivered while you “work.”

All you have to do to apply is pick your show, and answer a few questions.

You do need to be 18, and be an active social media user. And if you’re hired, all you gotta do is watch TV, and post about it on Instagram or Twitter. The deadline to apply is April 20th.

They say you CAN choose anything from “Freaks and Geeks”, which only lasted one season . . . up to “The Simpsons”, which has nearly 700 episodes.