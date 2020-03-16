Good Samaritan Gives Away Free Toilet Paper

The Herald-Mail claims Tom Grosh, of Clear Spring, Maryland, recently gave away free toilet paper to people in need. He bought 10 cases that contained 96 rolls each. Tom loaded his pickup truck with the toilet paper before heading out on the streets to distribute rolls.

He tells the newspaper. “As I was sitting in the office doing some work at the end of the day, God said to me, ‘You gotta help your fellow man’. I knew exactly where to go to get the toilet paper and went and bought it. My wife said, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ and there was no hesitation — when God tells me to do something, I do it. The outbreak is a big effect, and we’re trying to make a little bit of difference in our community. We’re just trying to be a blessing and make somebody’s life a little bit better.”