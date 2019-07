Gordon Ramsay tells The Sun that he wishes he could serve guinea pig on his restaurants’ menus

Gordon Ramsay tells The Sun that he wishes he could serve guinea pig on his restaurants’ menus. “I can’t feature roasted guinea pig on my menus here in the U.S.. I would be taken down. You do not know what you’re missing. I am telling you now, delicious.” Fried guinea pig is a delicacy in South America.