GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING ICON SHANIA TWAIN ANNOUNCES BRAND NEW ALBUM QUEEN OF ME AND MASSIVE GLOBAL TOUR 

October 28, 2022 (Los Angeles, CA) – Gearing up for another monumental chapter, five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain will release her new album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023. It notably stands out as her sixth original full-length offering, first record since 2017, and official debut for her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. On November 14 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, Shania will join celebrated TV personality Nancy O’Dell for TalkShopLive where fans can hear stories around the making of Queen of Me and pre-order special autographed editions of the album and special box sets. Link HERE. To celebrate this next era in style, she will also embark on a global 49-date Queen of Me Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour marks the first time fans around the world will get to see the queen in all of her glory in nearly five years, following a highly successful Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour. The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, BC; Denver, CO; Toronto, ON; Los Angeles, CA; New York, NY; London, England; Dublin, Ireland, and more before wrapping up on September 26 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK. Shania Twain’s Queen of Me 2023 Tour will make a stop at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on July 22, 2023. “Let’s go girls..”, the Queen has returned. TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the North American leg of the Queen of Me Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, November 3 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Additionally, Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania’s “Queen Of Me” Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn improves their ability to succeed in school. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.com ALBUM: Pre-order/Pre-save Queen of Me—HERE. She excitedly heralds the highly anticipated album with a new song entitled “Last Day of Summer.” Listen to “Last Day of Summer”—HERE. The track unfolds as a nostalgic and cinematic anthem set in the final moments of everyone’s favorite season. Delicate guitar melts into a steady beat and big screen-worthy strings as she nostalgically recalls, “The last time we were together the first thing I remember every time September comes.” Shania will make it feel like summer forever, like only she can… SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR DATES 4/28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena ^ 4/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena ^ 5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^ 5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^ 5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^ 5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^ 5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^ 5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^ 5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre ^ 5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre ^ 5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center # 5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center # 5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena # 5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena # 5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre # 5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre # 5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl # 5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion # 5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena # 6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center + 6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL + 6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park +> 6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion + 6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre ~ 6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~ 6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre ~ 6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre ~ 6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre ^ 6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens ^ 6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^ 6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^ 6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion & 6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion & 6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center & 7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre & 7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest * 7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview + 7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center + 7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden + 7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake + 7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center + 7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center = 7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion = 7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion = 9/16? London, UK The O2 9/19 ?Dublin, IRE 3Arena 9/22 ? Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro 9/25 ? Manchester, UK AO Arena 9/26 ? Birmingham, UK ?Utilita Arena Birmingham * Non-Live Nation Date Support Key ^ Lindsay Ell # Hailey Whitters + Breland > Kelsea Ballerini ~ Robyn Ottolini & Priscilla Block = Mickey Guyton