GrooveFest ’21

TOMBALL GETS ITS GROOVE BACK THIS FALL AT GROOVFEST

After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, Tomball is getting its groove back. GroovFest returns to Tomball’s downtown Depot Plaza with far out fun and classic rock music on September 18, 2021.

Scheduled to perform is Beatles tribute band, “The Fab 5”, along with “Doors Re-opened” and DFW rockabilly trio “Vinyl Stripes”.

The North Houston Volkswagen Club is back with a humongous car show of classic VW “bugs”, vans and more. Vendors will be selling far-out food and hippie-dippy merchandise, and guests can go with the flow for prizes in an air-guitar contest. Make the scene in your grooviest threads for great giveaways while supplies last, too

Gates open to GroovFest open at 11. Music begins at noon. Tomball is just 28-miles northwest of downtown Houston on FM 2920 at the Tomball tollway/Highway 249. Admission and parking are free. Visit “Tomball Texan for Fun” on Facebook or www.tomballtx.gov for details.

GroovFest is sponsored in-part by Hampton Inn & Suites Tomball.

Remember, Tomball is Texan for Fun . . . can you dig it?

