Half of People Listen to Music While They Work . . . and It Actually Makes Them More Efficient

Go ahead and slap on your headphones at work. You’ll block out all the nonsense from your coworkers AND get stuff done faster.

According to a new study, half of people listen to music while they work.

And it’s GOOD for their productivity. The researchers found people finished a task about three minutes faster when they were listening to music than when they weren’t.

Why? The researchers say it’s because listening to music, quote, “Affects mood and mental and physical performance . . . [and] the music can function as a sort of ‘white noise,’ canceling out potentially distracting ambient noise.”

