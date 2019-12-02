Hasbro Has Released a New, Longer Version of Monopoly

It’s good to see a business giving their customers JUST what they asked for. Or, you know, literally the direct opposite.

Hasbro just released a new board game for the Christmas season . . . a LONGER version of Monopoly.

In this version, the board is bigger so there are two or three versions of every property . . . like, there are three Boardwalks, and so on. There’s only one die instead of two, so you move around slower.

And you can’t get out of this game by going bankrupt . . . it only ends when someone owns every single property in the game.

It costs $20 and it’s only available on Amazon . . . where they’ve already sold out of their first batch. Who is buying this?

Hasbro ALSO released a second version of Monopoly that’s the opposite. It’s called Monopoly Speed, and they promise it’ll take less than 10 minutes to finish. (The Verge)