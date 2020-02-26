Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Heinz Is Doing Yet Another Condiment Mash-Up:  MayoRacha Is Coming

Feb 26, 2020

Heinz got a lot of publicity a few years ago when they released a combo of mayo and ketchup called MayoChup.  And apparently that taste of fame has made them go condiment MASH-UP CRAZY.

Since then, they’ve done a mayo-mustard combo called MayoMust, and a mayo-barbecue combo called MayoCue.  And earlier this year, they announced a honey-Sriracha combo called HoneyRacha.

It’s not even on sale yet, and they’ve already announced their FIFTH mash-up:  Mayo plus Sriracha, which they’re calling MayoRacha.  It should hit stores this spring.  (Delish