Heinz Is Doing Yet Another Condiment Mash-Up: MayoRacha Is Coming

Heinz got a lot of publicity a few years ago when they released a combo of mayo and ketchup called MayoChup. And apparently that taste of fame has made them go condiment MASH-UP CRAZY.

Since then, they’ve done a mayo-mustard combo called MayoMust, and a mayo-barbecue combo called MayoCue. And earlier this year, they announced a honey-Sriracha combo called HoneyRacha.

It’s not even on sale yet, and they’ve already announced their FIFTH mash-up: Mayo plus Sriracha, which they’re calling MayoRacha. It should hit stores this spring. (Delish)