Heinz’s Newest Mashup Condiment Is HoneyRacha . . . That’s Honey Plus Sriracha

A few years ago, Heinz apparently realized they were out of new material, so it was time to start releasing remixes.

And it worked. Now they sell a mix of mayo and ketchup called MayoChup, a mayo-mustard called MayoMust, and a mayo-barbecue mix called MayoCue.

And here’s their latest: Heinz just announced a new product called HoneyRacha. It’s a mix between honey and Sriracha.

They’re going to feature it in a Super Bowl ad, and it’ll hit shelves soon.

(Delish)