Here Are the Top 10 Phone Apps We Say We Can’t Live Without

1. Facebook, 21%.

2. Instagram, 11%.

3. Gmail, 8%

4. YouTube, 8%

5. Snapchat, 6%.

6. Facebook Messenger, 6%.

7. Twitter, 6%.

8. Google Maps, 6%.

9. Google, 5%.

10. Amazon, 4%.

Even though Facebook is number one by a big margin . . . it’s not as big a margin as it used to be.

Two years ago, 26% of people said Facebook was indispensable . . . now that’s down to 21%.

And for people under 25, Facebook is only the FOURTH most important app, behind Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat.

The survey also found the apps that are the biggest, quote, “time robbers” on our phone.

49% said social media and chat apps . . . 42% said the web browser . . . 36% said email . . . and only 26% said games.