Here Are the Top 10 Toys Both Parents and Their Kids Played With Growing Up

A new survey asked parents what toys they played with as a kid that their kids also play with today. In other words . . . what toys have stood the test of time and managed to stay relevant for several generations.
Here are the top 10 toys both parents and their kids played with when they were growing up . . .
Play-Doh
Mr. Potato Head
Troll Dolls
My Little Pony
Furby
Puzzles
Toy Phone
Bop It Building Blocks
Bicyles
The survey also found 48% of parents say some version of their absolute FAVORITE childhood toy is still on the market . . . and 84% have bought or will buy that toy for their child.