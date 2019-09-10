Here Are the Top 10 Toys Both Parents and Their Kids Played With Growing Up

A new survey asked parents what toys they played with as a kid that their kids also play with today. In other words . . . what toys have stood the test of time and managed to stay relevant for several generations.

Here are the top 10 toys both parents and their kids played with when they were growing up . . .

Play-Doh

Mr. Potato Head

Troll Dolls

My Little Pony

Furby

Puzzles

Toy Phone

Bop It Building Blocks

Bicyles

The survey also found 48% of parents say some version of their absolute FAVORITE childhood toy is still on the market . . . and 84% have bought or will buy that toy for their child.