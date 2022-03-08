HONKY TONK CHILI CHALLENGE BRINGS HOT PICKS AND CHILI PEPPERS TO TOMBALL

Tomball’s Honky Tonk Chili Challenge will cook up some hot licks and spicy chili on Saturday, March 19th as the 9th annual event fills the downtown depot plaza with toe-tappin’ Country Music and award winning Texas chili.

Old-style honky tonk tunes from the days of Patsy Cline and Hank Williams will be performed throughout the afternoon by county legend Lisa Layne, Johnny Falstaff and the Buck Yeager Band.

Chili cooks from across southeast Texas will be competing in this Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) sanctioned cook-off. Points are awarded to the winning cook teams as they vie for a place at the CASI Championship in Terlingua, Texas later this year. There will also be a category for local businesses and organizations to find out who makes the Best Chili in Tomball. A margarita “pour-off” is also a part of the event open to teams registered in the cook-off.

Chow down on tasty chili from the Tomball Rotary Club, Tomball Lions Club, Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue and others. There’ll be festival foods, merchandise vendors, and a kids zone, too.

The annual Tomball Honky Tonk Chili Challenge is sponsored by H-E-B and K-Star 99.7 FM.

The festival surrounds Tomball’s historic 1907 downtown Depot at 201 South Main Street, 77375. Gates open at 11 am. Admission and parking are free. Be sure to stop by the nearby Tomball Farmers Market before the festival, named one of the Best Farmers Markets in the Houston area.

Tomball is just 28 miles northwest of downtown Houston on FM 2920 at State Highway 249. Call 281-351-5484 or email Gargi Bhowal at gbhowal@tomballtx.gov for more information, or to register a cook team.

The City of Tomball is a member of the Texas Festivals & Events Association, the Texas Travel Alliance, and Around Houston/HoustonFirst.