House Rules Survey

Virgin Media recently asked 2,000 people what house rules they have to follow.

Here are the top 10…

1. Taking your shoes off upon entry

2. No shoes on the couch

3. Always flush the toilet

4. Not using a cup without a coaster

5. No looking at devices at the table

6. No swearing

7. Keeping the toilet seat down

8. Washing your hands before dinner

9. Putting on slippers and socks when you enter the house

10. Being banned from certain areas of the house