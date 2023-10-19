Humble native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins, Navy Office of Community Outreach

NORFOLK, Va. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Senia Redondo, a native of Humble, Texas, serves aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Redondo graduated in 2020 from Nimitz High School.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Humble.

“I am always respectful to others and I value being on time,” said Redondo. “My grandma also taught me to look around me and hang on to the good you see.”