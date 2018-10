Huntsville Good Shepherd Mission Food Bank Needs Your Help

Urgent Needs: Our Good Shepherd Mission Food Bank is running low on 1) Plastic Grocery Bags. 2) Mac & Cheese. 3) Canned Fruit. 4) Canned Soup. 5) White/Brown Rice. 6) Dried Beans. Organize a drive for needed items and help us feed our neighbors in Walker County. Every month Good Shepherd provides supplemental groceries to 650 households, including 500 children!

Please bring your donations to Good Shepherd Mission at 1005 Martin Luther King.