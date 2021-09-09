Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Huntsville native serves aboard USS Carl Vinson 

by | Sep 9, 2021 | Featured

By Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Huntsville, Texas, native is serving aboard USS Carl Vinson, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.

Petty Officer 1st Class Kale Pemberton is a 2005 Huntsville High School graduate and 2008 graduate of Texas State Technical College. Today Pemberton serves as a master-at-arms.

