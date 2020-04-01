It Turns Out Selling Cocaine Is a “Non-Essential” Business Right Now

We’re all learning what is and isn’t an “essential” business right now.

And apparently, COCAINE DEALER is considered “non-essential” . . . even if basically every cocaine user out there would VEHEMENTLY disagree.

The police in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada started following a 29-year-old guy for aggressive driving on Friday night . . . and they watched as he made a bunch of stops to sell drugs.

They eventually pulled him over and found a bunch of cocaine and cash in the car, so he was charged with drug trafficking.

And since coke dealing is a non-essential business in Ontario during the pandemic, he also got a ticket that carries a $750 fine.

(National Post)