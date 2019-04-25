James Madison High School in Houston has instituted a dress code for parents

James Madison High School in Houston has instituted a dress code for parents. They will not be allowed on campus while wearing baggy pants, Daisy Dukes, revealing tops, men’s undershirts, hair rollers, shower caps or pajamas. Students are required to wear uniforms.

The school released a statement saying, Houston Independent School District enacted the parental dress code to help create a professional educational environment. We have to have standards, most of all we must have high standards. We are preparing your child for a prosperous future.”