Jim “Mattress Back” McIngvale is at it Again!

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is at it again. This afternoon, Mack hedged against his highly successful current promotion and placed an additional $2 million bet that the Astros will win the World Series. Mack crossed the state lines in Louisiana and made the wager with Barstool Sportsbook. His win will be $10.6 million.

In May, Mack placed a $3 million wager at 10-to-1 odds with the Caesars Sportsbook app, with a potential pay of $30 million, and another $1 million at 12-to-1 odds with the WynnBET app, with a potential payout of $13 million. The $30 million payout from Caesars would be the largest win at a legal sportsbook ever.