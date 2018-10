Judge Orders Dog Owner To Pay Doggie Support

CTV claims a Montreal judge has ordered a Quebec man to pay his neighbor $800 in vet fees and court costs because his husky impregnated the neighbor’s chow. The judge ruled that the husky’s owner failed to control him and as a result, the chow found herself with an unexpected pregnancy. The husky’s owner is refusing to comment

*Chow dog picture (Wikipedia/Remigiusz Jozefowicz)