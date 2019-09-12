Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Kelsea Ballerini Finally Met the Jonas Brothers and Gave us This Cute Gem

Sep 12, 2019

This is a good story. Back in 2008 a fan girl named KELSEA BALLERINI entered a contest to win a JONAS BROTHERS meet-and-greet. And even though she submitted a great video, she wasn’t chosen.

You probably know what’s next. The Jonas Brothers did a concert in Nashville on Tuesday and she finally got that meet-and-greet. She hit up Twitter with a backstage photo. And because she loves us, she also posted that entry video.