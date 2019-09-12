Kelsea Ballerini Finally Met the Jonas Brothers and Gave us This Cute Gem

This is a good story. Back in 2008 a fan girl named KELSEA BALLERINI entered a contest to win a JONAS BROTHERS meet-and-greet. And even though she submitted a great video, she wasn’t chosen.
You probably know what’s next. The Jonas Brothers did a concert in Nashville on Tuesday and she finally got that meet-and-greet. She hit up Twitter with a backstage photo. And because she loves us, she also posted that entry video.
here’s my 2008 contest entry from DEEP IN THE ARCHIVES OK GOODBYE. ?? pic.twitter.com/dObXm2uhTb
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 11, 2019