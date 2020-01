Kraft Is Now Selling One-Pound Bottles of Mac and Cheese Powder

I respect people who like eating fancy, expensive, imported cheeses. You’re very classy. But to me, there’s no cheese like the fake orange powder on Kraft Mac and Cheese.

So this has some real game changer potential: Kraft is selling 20-ounce containers of the cheese powder from its Mac and Cheese . . . so you can put it on whatever you want. Pasta, popcorn, vegetables, milkshakes, whatever.

The bottles have been spotted at BJ’s Wholesale Club for $7. (Delish)