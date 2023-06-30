Kstar Country Nominated for TCMA Radio Station of the Year- Fan Voting Begins July 1st

TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES

FINALISTS FOR THE 2023 TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS

Voting Opens July 1, Tickets On Sale Now

24 Texas Country Music Awards To Be Presented November 12, 2023

At Billy Bob’s Texas in the Fort Worth Stockyards

FORT WORTH, TX (June 29, 2023) — The Texas Country Music Association announced today the Top 5 Finalists in 22 of the 24 categories for the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards as a result of nominations that were placed between May 1 and June 15, 2023. The 2023 TCMA Songwriter Contest top 10 Finalists in each the Country and Christian Country categories will be announced in late August.

Final Round Voting will begin July 1 and end August 15 on the TCMA website at www.texascountrymusic.org. The winners will be announced at the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards which will take place on Sunday, November 12 in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk, Billy Bob’s Texas. Many top industry professionals and artists will be on hand to announce the winners and present the Awards to the recipients.

The 2023 Texas Country Music Awards is brought to you by title sponsors Stockyards Heritage Development Co., Hotel Drover, Cowtown Coliseum, Stockyards Hotel, Hyatt Place, Mule Alley and Stockyards Station and is presented by Texas Country Music Association. Local Fort Worth area media sponsor for 2023 is 95.9 KFWR The Ranch.

The Awards ceremony will be hosted once again by TCMA Spokesperson and Texas Country Artist, Brandon Rhyder, who will also perform at the event. Co-hosting the Awards ceremony is Malone Ranger, on-air personality with 95.9 FM The Ranch.

There will be performances by not only Brandon Rhyder but also Coffey Anderson, Ken Holloway, Chad Cooke Band and several other performers to be announced later. Texas Country artist Jason Boland and the Stragglers will headline the Awards ceremony and perform the finale.

In addition to performing, Jason Boland will be receiving the prestigious 2023 TCMA Trailblazer Award and also celebrating 25 years in the industry.

“Texas is so blessed to have such spectacular talent,” says Linda Wilson, President, and Founder of the Texas Country Music Association. “There were literally thousands of nominees – each one gifted and unique — and we at TCMA are very honored to be able to work on ALL their behalf on an ongoing basis.”

The Texas Country Music Awards has been recognized as the only one of its kind by the State of Texas, and the Texas Country Music Association is by far the largest and most influential and energizing organization for Texas Country Music. “We work daily and diligently on behalf of everyone in the industry through the many established ongoing programs we’ve developed and have more on the horizon. The Texas Country Music Awards is a blast – like a huge family reunion, and you do not want to miss it! This year is truly special because not only are we presenting the awards and getting to hear some great performers, we’re fortunate to be able to celebrate Jason Boland’s mile marker of 25 years in the industry.” says Wilson.

Tickets to the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards went on sale on July 16 and are available at www.billybobstexas.com or through a link on www.texascountrymusic.org. TCMA Executive Vice President, Richard Wilson states, “The Texas Country Music Awards gets bigger and better every year. Last year’s Awards at Billy Bob’s was off the chain, and every year we wonder how we’ll top it but somehow we do thanks to all the industry support and our TCMA Members, Ambassadors, Volunteers and Sponsors. Everyone I’ve talked to is excited to get together again on November 12.”

In addition to the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards on November 12th, Stockyards Heritage hosts TCMA’s “Texas Country Music Weekend” in the Stockyards beginning Friday November 10 with the Texas Country Music Showcase acoustic performances from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Saturday November 11 will be the Texas Country Music Showdown from 11:00am until 6:00pm. The Showdown is an 8-band event with performers competing for cash prizes offered by Stockyards Heritage, who also provides the judges. After the Showdown will be a Free Country Concert with Texas artist Kate Watson. On Sunday November 12th there will be a free Christian Country Concert with 2022 Christian Country Songwriter of the Year, Jesse Watson and the Lone Star Cowboy Church Worship Band at high noon.

All Texas Country Music Weekend Events will take place on the main stage at the Stockyards Exchange building and are free to the public with the exception of the Texas Country Music Awards show on Sunday November 12, which begins at 2:30pm when Billy Bob’s opens their doors to the public.

Red Carpet interviews will begin at 2:30pm hosted by TCMA Vice President Kris Young, On-Air Personality at Shooter FM, Jim Nash, and Texas Toast Podcast host Helen Elshick.

The Texas Country Music Awards Executive Producer is TCMA Vice President Monty Dawson along with Executive Producer from Billy Bob’s, John Zaskoda. The Awards’ Executive Director for the 7th year is Chad Mauldin.

TCMA Ambassador Erick Fayard will be on hand once again to host the Awards’ Pre-Show and will present the Musician Awards and introduce the Country and Christian Country Songwriter winners for a performance. The official Awards Ceremony will begin at 6:00pm with an opening welcome, the National Anthem by Billie Jo Jones and full band performance by Coffey Anderson.

Sponsoring the “Winners Circle Interviews” is Texas Music Reviews with Harley Ray and Drew Mitchell. Harley and Drew will interview the award winners when they exit the stage to capture their excitement and air on Texas Country Network, ROKU, FireTV and AppleTV.

The official TCMA Awards “after-party,” sponsored by Stockyards Heritage and its entities along with Texas Artist Ray Nicole, will be held again in the Stockman’s Club inside Stockyards Station. There will be several artists performing to end the night.

There are still several prime sponsorship opportunities available at www.texascountrymusicassociation.org/2023sponsor, and Souvenir Program Advertising information can be found at www.texascountrymusicassociation.org/2023souvenirprogram.

The 2023 Texas Country Music Awards will be covered by media from all over Texas and filmed by Bob Mauldin and his crew from popular TV show, Expedition Texas for future broadcast on Texas Country Network and it’s ROKU, FireTV and Apple TV channels. Several radio stations will also live broadcast the ceremony and highlight the festivities.

The finalists and their award categories are:

Entertainer Of The Year:

Bri Bagwell

Kaitlin Butts

Flatland Cavalry

Kin Faux

Randy Rogers

Female Artist of the Year:

Bri Bagwell

Kaitlin Butts

Summer Dean

Sarah Hobbs

Sunny Sweeney

Male Artist of the Year:

William Beckmann

Cody Canada

Will Carter

Jesse Raub Jr

Jake Worthington

Country Band of the Year:

Chad Cooke Band

Darrin Morris Band

Flatland Cavalry

The Great Divide

Kin Faux

Roots/Alternative Artist or Band of the Year

Creed Fisher

The Great Divide

Squeezebox Bandits

Dale Watson

The Wilder Blue

Emerging Artist:

Case Hardin

Payton Howie

Ryder Grimes

Jaret Ray Reddick

Jacob Stelly

Western Swing Artist or Band of the Year:

The Broken Spokes

Legacy Rose Band

Billy Mata & Texas Tradition

Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys

Riley Gilbreath & The Lone Star Blue

Country Album Of The Year:

Corazón y Cabeza – Bri Bagwell

Cheaper Than the Truth – Kin Faux

Jake Worthington – Jake Worthington

Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth – Wade Bowen

What Else Can She Do – Kaitlin Butts

Country Single of the Year:

Can’t Stand Leavin’ – Adam Hood

Good Side – The Great Divide

Honky Tonk Roll – Wade Bowen

Jackson – Kaitlin Butts

Sunny & 72 – Kin Faux

Christian Country Artist of the Year:

Jason Allen

Jacob Bryant

Tiona Campbell

Curtis Grimes

Crystal Yates

Young Artist (18 & Under):

Jenna Katherine

Sadie Lee

Logan Papp

Grace Partridge

Payton Riley

Terrestrial Radio Station of the Year:

95.9 FM KFWR The Ranch, Ft. Worth

99.1 FM KNES Texas 99, Fairfield

99.7 FM KVST K-Star Country, Montgomery

100.9 FM KVMK The Maverick, College Station

107.3 FM KQSC Mountain Country, Colorado Springs

Broadcast Personality Of The Year:

Corliss – 100.9 FM KVMK The Maverick – College Station

Ashli Dansby – 103.9 FM KMHT – Marshall

Shayne Hollinger – 95.9 FM KFWR The Ranch – Fort Worth

Johnny Joy – 107.3 FM KQSC Colorado Springs

Eric Raines – 99.3/98.5 KOKE FM – Austin

Internet Radio Station of the Year:

Made In Texas Radio (Pat Fant and Cruze, Owners – Keegan Lucas, Operations Mgr)

Texas 46 (Bruce Schwartz, Owner)

Real Texas Radio (Michael White, Owner)

Texas Red Hot Radio (Judith Merck, Owner)

Pure Country 100 (Kenny Schneebeli, Owner/Program Director)

Live Music Venue of the Year:

11th Street Cowboy Bar, Bandera

The Blue Light Live, Lubbock

Dosey Doe, The Woodlands

Floore’s Country Store, Helotes

The Kenney Store, Kenney

Bassist of the Year:

Damian Diaz (Coffey Anderson)

Jackson Mauldin (Jacob Stelly)

Michael Moad (William Beckmann)

Kevin Pool (Chad Cooke Band)

Cody Wood (Chris Breaux & Six String Rodeo)

Drummer of the Year:

Les Lawless (Randy Rogers Band)

John Stacy (Kevin Fowler)

Gus Alvarado (The Broken Spokes)

Nate Coon (Aaron Watson)

Dan Currier (Kin Faux)

Fiddler of the Year:

Scotty Alexander (Scotty Alexander)

Rico Gonzales (Kin Faux)

Wesley Hall (Flatland Cavalry)

Ben McPherson (Multi)

Rachel Stacy (Rachel Stacy)

Guitarist of the Year:

Jakey Black (Kin Faux)

Dallas McGilberry (Chad Cooke Band)

Mike McClure (The Great Divide)

Jake Mears (Cody Johnson)

Dustin Schaefer (Shane Smith & The Saints)

Keyboard/Pianist of the Year:

Drew Harakal (Cody Jinks)

Josh Artall (The Broken Spokes)

Sammy Powell (William Beckmann)

Andrew Bair (Jason Boland)

Bryce Conway (The Great Divide)

Steel Guitarist of the Year:

Adam Goodale (Jake Worthington)

AJ Slaughter (Jason Boland)

Johnny Cox (Billy Mata & Texas Tradition)

Milo Deering (Multi)

Zachary Moulton (Mike & The Moonpies)

2023 TCMA Trailblazer Award

Jason Boland

To place your Votes for the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards beginning July 1, go to www.texascountrymusic.org and click on the voting link. Voters do not need to be a member of the Texas Country Music Association to vote; however, TCMA Members’ votes are doubled.