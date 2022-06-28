Kstar Country’s Lisa Christi Nominated for TCMA Broadcast Personality of the Year

TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES

FINALISTS FOR THE 2022 TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS

Tickets On Sale Now

23 Texas Country Music Awards To Be Presented November 13, 2022

At Billy Bob’s Texas in the Fort Worth Stockyards

FORT WORTH, TX (June 27, 20222) — The Texas Country Music Association announced today the Top 5 Finalists in 21 of the 23 categories for the 2022 Texas Country Music Awards as a result of nominations that were made between May 1 and June 15, 2022. The 2022 TCMA Songwriter Contest top 10 Finalists in each the Country and Christian Country categories will be announced in August.

Final Round Voting will begin July 1 and end August 15 on the TCMA website at www.texascountrymusic.org. The winners will be announced at the 2022 Texas Country Music Awards which will take place on Sunday, November 13 in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk, Billy Bob’s Texas. Many industry professionals and artists will be on hand to announce the winners and present the Awards to the recipients.

The 2022 Texas Country Music Awards is brought to you by title sponsor The Hotel Drover in the Fort Worth Stockyards, a fabulous destination resort on Mule Alley, along with Stockyards Heritage, and is presented by Texas Country Music Association. Local Fort Worth area media sponsor for 2022 is 95.9 KFWR The Ranch.

The Awards ceremony will be hosted by TCMA Spokesperson and Texas Country Artist, Brandon Rhyder, who will also perform at the event. Co-hosting the Awards ceremony is Malone Ranger, on-air personality with 95.9 FM The Ranch.

There will be performances by not only Brandon Rhyder but also Terry McBride & The Ride, Bailey Rae, Kin Faux and several other performers to be announced later. Texas Country artist Roger Creager will headline the Awards ceremony and perform the finale.

In addition to the 23 Awards presented at the 2022 Texas Country Music Awards, the Texas Country Music Association’s prestigious “Trailblazer Award” will be presented to Lampassas Texas native Terry McBride.

“Texas is so blessed to have such spectacular talent,” says Linda Wilson, President, and Founder of the Texas Country Music Association. “There were literally thousands of nominees – each one gifted and unique — and we at TCMA are very honored to be able to work on ALL their behalf on an ongoing basis.”

The Texas Country Music Awards has been recognized as the only one of its kind by the State of Texas, and the Texas Country Music Association is by far the largest and most influential and energizing organization for Texas Country Music. “We work daily and diligently on behalf of everyone in the industry through the many established ongoing and future programs we’ve developed and have more on the horizon. The Texas Country Music Awards is a blast – like a huge family reunion, and you do not want to miss it! After a long and grueling few years, we’re all going to be ready for one big party come November 13th!” says Wilson.

Tickets to the 2022 Texas Country Music Awards went on sale on July 17 and are available at www.billybobstexas.com or through a link on www.texascountrymusic.org. TCMA Executive Vice President, Richard Wilson states, “The Texas Country Music Awards gets bigger and better every year. Last year’s Awards at Billy Bob’s was off the chain, and every year we wonder how we’ll top it but somehow, we do thanks to all the industry support and our TCMA Members and Sponsors. Everyone I’ve talked to is profoundly grateful to be working again and so excited to get together on November 13.”

In addition to the 2022 Texas Country Music Awards on November 13th, Stockyards Heritage hosts TCMA’s “Texas Country Music Weekend” in the Stockyards beginning Friday November 11 with Texas Country Music Showcase acoustic performances from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Saturday November 12 will be the Texas Country Music Showdown from 11:00am until 6:00pm. The Showdown is an 8-band event with performers competing for cash prizes offered by Stockyards Heritage, who also chooses the judges. After the Showdown will be a Free Country Concert with top Texas artist Will Carter. On Sunday November 13th there will be a free Christian Country Concert with Justin Todd Herod at high noon. All Texas Country Music Weekend Events will take place on the big stage at the Stockyards Exchange building and are free to the public with the exception of the Texas Country Music Awards show on Sunday November 13, which begins at 2:30pm when Billy Bob’s opening their doors to the public at 2:30pm.

Red Carpet interviews begin at 3:00pm. Hosting the Red Carpet this year are Jim Nash, Kris Young and Texas Toast Podcast host Helen Elshick. At 5:00pm there will be an Awards Pre-Show with 2021 Country Band of the Year, Kin Faux kicking off the entire evening. Pre-Show Host Erick Fayard will be on hand once again to present the and Musician Awards and introduce the Country and Christian Country Songwriter winners for a performance. The official Awards Ceremony will begin at 6:00pm with Terry McBride & The Ride’s special performance.

The official TCMA Awards “after-party,” sponsored by Hotel Drover and Lucchese Bootmaker, will be held at the luxurious Hotel Drover in the Fort Worth Stockyards in Mule Alley, and several artists will be scheduled for acoustic performances to end the night. There are still several prime sponsorship opportunities available at www.texascountrymusicassociation.org/2022sponsor, and Souvenir Program Advertising information can be found at www.texascountrymusicassociation.org/2022souvenirprogram.

The 2022 Texas Country Music Awards will be covered by media from all over Texas and filmed for future broadcast on TCMA affiliated broadcast and social outlets. PickleJar Live will live stream the event, and several radio stations will also live broadcast the ceremony and highlight the festivities.

The finalists and their award categories are (in no particular order):

Entertainer Of The Year:

Aaron Watson

Creed Fisher

Jon Stork

Kin Faux

Randall King

Female Artist of the Year:

Kaitlin Butts

Bri Bagwell

Kylie Frey

Sarah Hobbs

Morgan Ashley

Male Artist of the Year:

Zach Neil

Creed Fisher

Darrin Morris

Hayden Haddock

Ward Davis

Country Band of the Year:

Micky & The Motorcars

The Wilder Blue

Will Carter Band

Chad Cooke Band

Kin Faux

Roots/Alternative Artist or Band of the Year

Ryan Wilcox & The Sunday Shakes

Giovannie & The Hired Guns

Teague Brothers Band

The Wilder Blue

Zach Bryan

Emerging Artist:

Matt Daniel

Donice Morace

Jesse Raub Jr.

Joshua Ray Walker

Kate Watson

Western Swing Artist or Band:

Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys

Brennen Leigh

Bobby Flores & The Yellow Rose Band

The Broken Spokes

Billy Mata & Texas Tradition

Country Album Of The Year:

Mercy – Cody Jinks

The Wilder Blue (Self-Titled) – The Wilder Blue

Unwanted Man – Aaron Watson

Baker Hotel – William Clark Green

Built Different – Casey Donahew

Country Single of the Year:

Don’t Want To Go Home – Teague Brothers Band

Unwanted Man – Aaron Watson

When Love Comes Around – Wade Bowen

Black Bayou – Sarah Hobbs

Wild Horses – Kin Faux

Christian Country Artist of the Year:

Justin Todd Herod

Crystal Yates

Curtis Grimes

Jason Allen

Kenny Cable

Young Artist (18 & Under):

Elle Townley

Hayden Hilliard

Sadie Lee

Allora Leonard

Maddie Rose

Terrestrial Radio Station of the Year:

100.3 HD3 KIKK Sounds Like Texas– Houston

103.7 FM KAXA The Buck – Kerrville

95.9 FM KFWR The Ranch – Fort Worth

99.1 FM Texas KNES – Fairfield

99.3/98.5 FM KOKE – Austin

Broadcast Personality Of The Year:

Corliss – 100.9 FM KVMK The Maverick – College Station

Justin McClure – 103.7 The Buck KAXA FM – Kerrville

Eric Raines – 99.3/98.5 KOKE FM – Austin

Lisa Christi – 99.7 FM KVST KSTAR Country – Montgomery

Malone Ranger – 95.9 The Ranch – Fort Worth

Internet Radio Station of the Year:

UvaldeRadio.net (Robert Miguel, Program Director/Owner)

Texas 46 (Bruce Schwartz, Owner)

Real Texas Radio (Michael White, Owner)

PureCountry100.com (Kenny Schneebeli, Owner)

Made In Texas Radio (Pat Fant and Cruze, Owners)

Live Music Venue of the Year:

Gruene Hall

Billy Bob’s Texas

Hank’s Texas Grill

Schroeder Hall

Schoepf’s BBQ

Bassist of the Year:

Blake Watson (Darrin Morris Band)

Bobby Tapia (Will Carter Band)

Chuck Jones (Creed Fisher Band)

Kevin Pool (Chad Cooke Band)

Sean Rodriguez (The Wilder Blue)

Drummer of the Year:

Alan Greene (Jon Wolfe)

Dan Currier (Kin Faux)

Jon Stacy (Kevin Fowler)

Mike Neyra (Chad Cooke Band)

Nate Coon (Aaron Watson)

Fiddler of the Year:

Ben McPherson (Kyle Park)

Damien Green (Aaron Watson)

Milo Deering (Independent)

Rico Gonzales (Kin Faux)

Scotty Alexander (Scotty Alexander)

Guitarist of the Year:

Jakey Black (Kin Faux)

Jason Lerma (Roger Creager)

Josh Serrato (William Clark Green)

Paul Eason (The Wilder Blue)

Buddy Neighbors (Kevin Jackson Band)

Keyboard/Pianist of the Year:

John Laufenberg (William Clark Green)

Allen Huff (Roger Creager)

Johnny Foster (Lone Star Cowboy Church Worship Band)

Sam Jones (Mike Ryan)

Vernon Emshoff (Tracy Byrd)

Steel Guitarist of the Year:

Jody Cameron (Jeff Woolsey/Jody Booth)

Kevin Skrla (The Broken Spokes)

Milo Deering (Independent)

Sam Fields (Josh Ward/Clay Walker)

Harrison Yount (Cody Johnson)

2022 TCMA Trailblazer Award

Terry McBride

To place your Votes for the 2022 Texas Country Music Awards beginning July 1, go to www.texascountrymusic.org and click on the voting link. Voters do not need to be a member of the Texas Country Music Association; however, TCMA Members’ votes are doubled.

The Texas Country Music Association’s mission is to promote and enhance the Texas Country Music industry, its artists, musicians, songwriters, venues, media, businesses, and all those behind the scenes to make it all happen. “We have already implemented many huge projects. In 2022 we launched Texas Country Music Magazine’s digital version at www.texascountrymusicmagazine.com, and have more big plans for the future that will certainly help the Texas Country Music industry and all involved in it.” says Linda Wilson, who also mentioned that TCMA just opened up their corporate office in Carthage Texas which will also house a recording and podcast studio headed up by TCMA Executive Vice President Richard Wilson.

More information about the TCMA, its purpose, plans, membership, and goals as well as

Sponsorships and Souvenir Program advertising opportunities available for the 2022 Texas Country Music Awards is available at www.texascountrymusic.org. TCMA Members receive advance notice of everything TCMA, ticket and hotel discounts and many other benefits and advantages throughout the year.