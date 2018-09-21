Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, our Spotlight segment will feature an entertainer who was so good at playing the musical instrument of his choice, that he was hired to be in the house band of the Louisiana Hayride as soon as he graduated high school. That led to a contract with RCA records in Nashville, and along the way he played in recording sessions with the biggest names in the business, including Elvis, Patsy Cline, Jim Reeves, and dozens of others. RCA finally let him do a session of his own. The first single released from that session became a million seller. Find out more about this Country and Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer this Sunday. Also on the show, our Email of the Week asks about a singer who was being groomed to be a country music star, but because of her loyalty, she refused to the give in to the demands of the record label, and gave up the music business for good. Mary’s “Answers” highlights one of the biggest songs of 1957. There’s also the Sunday Funny, plus music from Hank Williams, Lefty Frizzell, Ernest Tubb, and lots more, this Sunday morning, 8-10. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show. 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com